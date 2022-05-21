Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 4-bedroom/2.5 bath 'Raleigh' plan features the primary suite on the main level, which includes a tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. The primary bath has a luxury shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. The main level also features an office with French doors, a designer kitchen with island, and a fireplace with mantle and marble surround in the family room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch. The kitchen has glacier gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level (except primary BR). The second floor features three bedrooms, a full bath with a double bowl vanity, and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $438,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
Three people are facing charges after a shoplifting call turned into a chase that ended when the vehicle collided with three others, the Moore…
Midlife factors that raise your odds of Alzheimer's, the effects of coffee on cholesterol, and more health news
Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable risk factors for dementia in the United States. Found out what they are — and more health news — here.
Renee Holland denied Maureen Purcell a chance to seek her first elected term as Iredell County Register of Deeds.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of l…
Recent traffic stops led to arrests of two people on drug and weapons charges.
Tuesday was primary election day in Iredell County.
Primary voters choose Sloan, Trent, Kurn in school board races; Kasel narrowly tops DeWeese for Mooresville commissioner seat
The primary races for three seats on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, in Districts 1, 3 and 7, were held Tuesday night.
The body of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel from New York who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago has been found. Here's more info on that and more of today's trending topics.
He tipped the driver $16.