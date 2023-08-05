This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or brick paver patio with fire pit. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $447,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino…
“It was kind of amazing that all of the tables were broken and smashed, but none of our plants were touched."
Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.
Nick Calo's grandfather was paid with tokens instead of cash when he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia.