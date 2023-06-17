NEW homes close to Lake Norman! This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3-Bath Cypress plan features a guest suite & full bath on the main level. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The family room features a fireplace with marble surround, and the study with French doors makes an ideal home office. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft. The primary bath has a large shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened rear porch & 12x12 patio. Other extras include quartz counters in all secondary bathrooms, composite stair treads with metal balusters, & an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.