4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $459,000

MOVE-IN READY HOME! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This 1.5-story Avery plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite and two secondary bedrooms, along with an open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Additional extras include quartz counters in all baths, a gas fireplace with marble surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, tray ceilings in the foyer & primary bedroom, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring in the main living spaces, composite stairs, and upgraded trim. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.