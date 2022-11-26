4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $466,000

MOVE-IN READY HOME! This Drexel plan features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,600 square feet. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The study with French doors & faux coffered ceiling makes an ideal home office, and the formal dining room with tray ceiling is great for entertaining. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or 12x12 patio. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Other 'extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.