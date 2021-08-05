 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $475,000
Build your custom home on this beautiful .70 acre lot in Wood Bridge Estates. The Builder is a high quality builder that will be very easy to work with to bring your new home to completion. Use this plan (Frank Betz Crestwood) or select from many other plans. Final price will be determined at the time of contract and would be subject to change if more custom upgrades are requested or if another plan is selected. The home that is proposed is a 4 Bedroom home with a Bonus room and 3 full baths. Master is on the main. Open and inviting floor plan that is great for entertaining. To set a meeting with the Builder call the listing agent Eric McCauley 704-754-3796

