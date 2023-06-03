Situated on hole 1 tee box, 118 Margo Lane welcomes you with a beautiful stone accent and hardie plank covered porch! Walk into a 2 story foyer with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, spacious open floor plan, and formal dining room with coffered ceilings. Family room has gas log fireplace with panoramic golf course views. Main level also offers a 2nd master/in law suite with full bath. Large entertainers kitchen with stainless appliances, natural gas range, large kitchen island, and granite countertops. Tray ceiling in master bedroom, large walk-in closet, dual granite vanities, separate garden tub and ceramic tile shower in master bath. Neighborhood amenities offered include tennis courts, playground, swimming pool, pickle ball courts, clubhouse, grilling area and neighborhood fire pit. Enjoy golf course views right off you back porch!!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $484,900
