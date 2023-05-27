Built in 2019, this lovely two-story home is situated on a spacious .74 acre lot in the desirable Autumn Brook community. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this open concept layout with wood floors, neutral paint and crown molding. Kitchen features staggered Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, oversized island with seating, walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and adjacent breakfast area. Dining room offers plentiful natural light and beautiful trim work. Family room includes a gas fireplace. Office or could be used as a bedroom since there's space to add a closet. Expansive primary bedroom with a sitting area and ensuite that includes a vanity with dual sinks, separate shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a loft and two full bathrooms. Large, tree-lined yard with a deck. Mud room with built-in bench and two-car attached garage. New dishwasher. Convenient to I-77, downtown Troutman and Lake Norman.