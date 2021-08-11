4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $495,000

NEW ROOF TO BE PUT ON SHORTLY! Relax and enjoy the lush front yard with shade trees on the large front porch. With a country feel but not that far out, enjoy the nights on the large back deck that is completely private. This home has a large master bedroom with attached master bath on the main level. There is a sunroom to watch the deer from and a den with so much natural light coming in. The dining room is large to host the holiday meals with a breakfast nook close by for the overflow. A large kitchen island with a wall of cabinets with pull out drawers. A perfect buffet area to lay your food on when entertaining. One of the greatest features is the COMPLETE 2ND LIVING QUARTERS located in the basement with a separate entrance. So much room for multigenerational living. A quiet cul-de-sac street with no HOA fees. This a home you can move into and start making new memories.