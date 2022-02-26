 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $500,000

Brand new home with a fantastic big, flat yard in a country club neighborhood with golf course views! Right next to the country club's tennis courts & a very short walk to club swimming pool & 1st tee. Nice wrap-around front porch and rear deck. Enjoy significantly more privacy here in terms of distance between homes & views than most cookie-cutter neighborhoods. Full Brick foundation with Brick front too. Sides & rear are cement fiber siding. Hardwood on first floor. Ceramic in upstairs baths & laundry room. Granite countertops, ceramic kitchen backsplash, upgrade cabinets, crown molding, chair rail & picture molding in DR, gas fireplace, Whirlpool gas range, & DW & microwave. Upgrade carpet stairs & 4 upstairs BR's & hall. Driveway pour scheduled for Friday 2/25. Landscaping, inspections & painting scheduled to be completed next week.

