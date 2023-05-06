MUST SEE INTERIOR FEATURES! Brand NEW, Move-In Ready home close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath McDowell plan features the primary suite on the main level. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and a huge, walk-in closet, and the primary bath features a luxury shower with bench seat. The designer kitchen has gray cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Additional upgrades include a butler's pantry, gas fireplace, drop zone, and quartz counters in all baths. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features three secondary bedrooms, a loft, and 144 SF of finished storage. Ask about the SMART features included in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In he…
A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and …