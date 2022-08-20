Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath McDowell plan features the primary suite on the main level. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and a huge, walk-in closet, and the primary bath features a luxury shower with bench seat. The designer kitchen has gray cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Other wonderful extras include a butler's pantry, gas fireplace, drop zone, and quartz counters in all baths. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features three secondary bedrooms, a loft, and 144 SF of finished storage. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $515,000
