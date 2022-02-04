4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000

Sprawling Ranch in Statesville CC with outstanding outdoor features such as fenced Gunite/tile pool, spa, built in BBQ, bathhouse, pool storage room and pebble decking. Inside features 4 spacious bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. Granite in kitchen with beautiful cypress wood cabinets. Enjoy the warmth of the cypress wood walls by our oversized fireplace that is wood burning converted to gas. Enjoy gardening? Upper yard was used as such for many years and has an amazing shed. Need storage? This home has it! Tons of attic storage, utility storage, two pantries in kitchen and may closets to include walk in. Beautiful hardwood floors in den, hallways, foyer and one bedroom. Beautiful Dining/sitting room combo for entertaining. If you like entertaining, the large sunroom host a full bar, tile floor, and plenty of room for your pool table or workout equipment. Home has been well maintained for the age and is a must see home on your Statesville Tour! Private yard!