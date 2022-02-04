Sprawling Ranch in Statesville CC with outstanding outdoor features such as fenced Gunite/tile pool, spa, built in BBQ, bathhouse, pool storage room and pebble decking. Inside features 4 spacious bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. Granite in kitchen with beautiful cypress wood cabinets. Enjoy the warmth of the cypress wood walls by our oversized fireplace that is wood burning converted to gas. Enjoy gardening? Upper yard was used as such for many years and has an amazing shed. Need storage? This home has it! Tons of attic storage, utility storage, two pantries in kitchen and may closets to include walk in. Beautiful hardwood floors in den, hallways, foyer and one bedroom. Beautiful Dining/sitting room combo for entertaining. If you like entertaining, the large sunroom host a full bar, tile floor, and plenty of room for your pool table or workout equipment. Home has been well maintained for the age and is a must see home on your Statesville Tour! Private yard!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 16-22.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.