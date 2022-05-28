 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $529,900

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $529,900

New construction in Brookemeade subdivision. PRIMARY ON MAIN. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, large loft, 2 Car Garage on .88 Acres. This home has large primary suite on the main floor. Additional primary suite on the second floor. Open floorplan with lots of storage and closets. Large kitchen with island. Beautiful cabinetry with SS appliances. Convection range w/air fryer feature and gas cooktop. 2nd-floor laundry. Granite counters throughout. Quiet, picturesque, private yard with trees. Room for a pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and interstate 77.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Restaurant owner shot in face with air rifle dies, NC cops say. 2 relatives charged

Restaurant owner shot in face with air rifle dies, NC cops say. 2 relatives charged

A 60-year-old grandmother died after she was shot in the face with an air rifle, officials said. Now, the woman’s son and grandson are charged in her death, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The charges stem from May 6, when deputies reported responding to a home in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville. ...