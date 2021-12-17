4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $533,010

Beautiful High End To Be Built Home In Magnolia Glen. Rare Opportunity To Own A House On A Condo Lot w/Yard Maintenance Included! Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Island, & Pantry, Great Room w/Gas Log Fireplace, Huge Master on Main w/Spa Like Master Bath, Spacious Office, Pricing is Based On The Bellvue Model W/Finished Upstairs. Interior Adjustments & Upgrades at An Additional Cost or Choose From (4) Additional House Plans & (3) Elevation Levels To Create The Perfect Home. Excellent Location Close To Downtown Shopping, Restaurants, & Award Winning Iredell County Schools. Easy Access To I-40 & I-77.