Welcome Home! This gorgeous ranch home with basement has everything you are looking for and much MORE! Here are a few features: hardwoods and travertine flooring throughout, granite countertops, soft close kitchen drawers and cabinets, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, central vacuum, deck outside primary bedroom on main floor, awnings over the decks, rocking chair front porch, in-ground pool, screened gazebo, pull down screen door in garage, detached garage/shop, greenhouse, two storage buildings w/ electric, and fenced backyard. As a multi-generational home with a second living area in the basement, it has it's own drive and exterior entrance. The basement has a huge second primary bedroom, two large rooms perfect for a gym or movie room, and a huge walk-in storage. Property comes with an additional lot which totals 1.88 acres. Home is handicap accessible with exterior ramp and stair chairlift to basement. Home is nicely tucked in an neighborhood with mature trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $549,900
