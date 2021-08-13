Tired of the farmhouse/Craftsman style of all the new homes? Don't miss this beautiful Traditional Full brick 4 BR home in popular Harbor Watch Community at the north end of Lake Norman or as the locals refer to it...The quiet end of the lake ;) Drive in through the nicely landscaped gated front entrance to Harbor Watch and this home sits just off to your left hidden on 2.7 acres of natural wooded beauty. Get back to nature and relax on this private retreat while still enjoying the benefits of a private community. Harbor Watch has two interior ponds, a boat ramp, day slips, picnic area and covered gazebo plus gated storage area AND a private island! That's all before even look at the house. The covered front wrap around porch leads you to a warm entry with Owners suite on main, large living room with gas FP, nice kitchen with warm maple cabinets, huge laundry area and dining room. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs plus a loft and a 1700 sf unfinished basement to finish out as you please! Too much to list so be sure to see the special features sheet. Open House Sat 7/17 10-2
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $550,000
