Built in 1890 with additions made in the 1950's and in 2003 make this 4089 sq. ft. beautiful colonial 8 acre property very desirable. Soaring ceilings, shiplap everywhere, wood floors including some original pine and oak, glass doorknobs and built ins show off the history of this home. The 1st floor features 1 bedroom and a full bath. The living room has a fireplace with an insert for those cold winter nights and beautiful stained glass to add to the old world charm. Kitchen complete with pantry and spacious dining room. With 2 staircases you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath with an attic on each side and above creating plenty of storage. There is another attic above the garage. The basement has a working wood stove and a partial bath. There are 2 HVAC units. Mud room, bar space, and workshop, a 2 car garage, screened in porch with an unheated half bath for the pool added 2003.Outdoor oasis with in-ground pool, gazebo, hot tub. Fenced in property. Original carriage house, kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $555,000
