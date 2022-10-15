 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $675,000

Brand new house with partially finished walkout basement on 2 acres in neighborhood with nice homes and large lots. Low, county taxes only. Non-stifling HOA. Room for a future pool in back yard. Partial brick front with cement fiber siding. Front porch, rear deck, upgrades throughout. Unfinished basement areas to do what you want with. Limited structural 10 year warranty. Electric self-cleaning range, dishwasher & microwave included.

