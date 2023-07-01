Location, Location!!! This is a 2 story Full Brick custom build on 1.01 acres!! Step into this remarkably designed floor plan with the Primary Suite on the main level! Beautiful details throughout and JennAir appliances! Separate Butlers Pantry from the main kitchen that is ideal for all the countertop appliances and much more! There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a comfy loft and a Bonus room! Enjoy the outdoor covered patio that overlooks the salt water built-in pool. The home site is on a corner with an oversized 2 car attached side load garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $780,000
