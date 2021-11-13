The Farmstead is THE luxury modern farmhouse you've been looking for. This spacious, open floor plan includes a large gourmet kitchen that includes plenty of space for entertaining. Generous primary and secondary bedrooms and outdoor living areas, private boat launch and lake access. This proposed custom home is located in a beautiful waterfront community, walking distance from the lake and within minutes to shopping and restaurants. See MLS# 3728505 for lot only.For more information please call Naomi Race 704-774-9710 or Billy Race 704-909-8466 with Realty ONE Group Select. www.smilesandkeys.com
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $785,000
