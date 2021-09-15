 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $789,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $789,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $789,000

Location, location, location. Enjoy absolute privacy in this luxurious, private, gardener's paradise, perfectly landscaped on over 2.3 acres of partially wooded land just 40 min from Charlotte, 90 min from Asheville, 30 minutes to Winston Salem and 18 minutes to jet landing capacity airport. Over 4000sq ft on three levels, bedrooms and bathrooms on main and upper; lower level perfect for additional entertaining or office. Embrace the chill of fall and winter in front of one of three wood-burning fireplaces. Relax on any of the four patios or enjoy sunsets over the pond from the front porch. Park your vehicles in the spacious 4-car garage with workshop and gardening space. Second living area would be perfect for guest house/ Mother-in-law suite or Airbnb. This home is move in ready just add your personal imprint. HVACs, water heater and roof all replaced within the past two years. Plenty of room for a private four season pool and jacuzzi with winter pond view. More photos to follow.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Rick Steves’ Europe: Communicating in Italy
Travel

Rick Steves’ Europe: Communicating in Italy

I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics