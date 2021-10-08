WOW - What A View! Enjoy the fantastic outdoor living spaces this home offers on the shores of Lake Norman. If you are looking for a place to kick back and relax, you can enjoy dining on your wonderful balcony or sitting by a fire on your terrace after a day of boating, skiing, or fishing - this home has it all covered. With the primary bedroom on the main and the game room and three additional bedrooms downstairs there is plenty of room to spread out. Nestled between Statesville and Lake Norman State Park this is the perfect spot for year round living or a weekend getaway. Within 15 minutes of dining and entertainment as well as less than one hour from Charlotte or Greensboro Airports. The proximity to Charlotte offers collegiate and pro sporting events, the theater, museums, motorsports, and fine dining. Don't miss the array of landscaping that will afford serenity and privacy without obstructing you view!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $800,000
