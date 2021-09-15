4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $874,900

Custom built, Stately, 4 BR, 5.1 BA, brick home, 2 acres w/5 car garage, 2 Owner's Suites; 1 on main & 1 upstairs, In-law apartment w/separate entrance & keypad, 4 Fireplaces; all have new gas logs w/remotes, custom made mantles, spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, large island, beautiful cabinetry w/granite throughout, new gas cooktop 2021, dedicated fitness room, media room, billiards room/play room, new 50 gal hot water heater 2021 & new paint throughout. Car enthusiasts will love the new 24x36 detached 3 car garage, all brick, vaulted ceilings, fully insulated, heated/cooled, granite counters, insulated 8' doors. Wired for 220 welder, 50 amp RV connection, external compressor, etc. Best of everything! This one has it all. Lots of storage, wood flooring, perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near I-77 & I-40. This is a true gem located in a quiet, well established neighborhood w/curbs & street lighting where pride of ownership shines! Low Iredell taxes. Move-in ready!