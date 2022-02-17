 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

Investors special, AS IS WHERE IS SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS. This home was converted into a two family home and because of Historical Society restrictions it can only be remodeled as a single family home. Outside remodeling must be approved by the Historical Society. All appliances were left from previous owners and sellers make no representation as to their functionality. Excellent location close to Downtown Statesville w/rare 3-4 car gravel parking area in the back. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on Main. Upstairs Bedroom & Bonus Room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Health and Fitness

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

  • Updated

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics