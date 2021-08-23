4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,500,000

 Skip to main content
Custom Built 4 Bedroom Waterfront Home! Surround Sound Throughout. Brazilian Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Great Room w/Gas Log Fireplace & Built-In's, Elegant Dining Area w/Wainscoting, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Eat-At Breakfast Island, Stainless Appliances & Pantry, Breakfast Area w/Built-In Seating, Master Bedroom on Main w/Tray Ceiling & Custom Walk-In Closet, Spa Like Master Bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-In Shower & Double Sink Vanity, All Three Secondary Bedrooms Have Ensuite Baths, Large Double Bonus Room Upstairs, Walk-In Attic Access, Finished Basement W/Bedroom, Full Bath, Great Room, Bar, Billiard Area, Wine Cellar, Laundry & Garage Bay Workshop/Lawnmower Storage, Backyard Oasis w/Custom Salt Water Pool, Covered Paver Patio, Trex Deck, Irrigation System From Lake, Outdoor Pergola & Fireplace. Pier w/Floating Dock, Boat Lift & Jet Ski Ramp, Excellent Location Close to Shopping & Restaurants w/Low Catawba County Taxes & Award Winning Schools.

