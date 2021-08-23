Custom Built 4 Bedroom Waterfront Home! Surround Sound Throughout. Brazilian Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Great Room w/Gas Log Fireplace & Built-In's, Elegant Dining Area w/Wainscoting, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Eat-At Breakfast Island, Stainless Appliances & Pantry, Breakfast Area w/Built-In Seating, Master Bedroom on Main w/Tray Ceiling & Custom Walk-In Closet, Spa Like Master Bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-In Shower & Double Sink Vanity, All Three Secondary Bedrooms Have Ensuite Baths, Large Double Bonus Room Upstairs, Walk-In Attic Access, Finished Basement W/Bedroom, Full Bath, Great Room, Bar, Billiard Area, Wine Cellar, Laundry & Garage Bay Workshop/Lawnmower Storage, Backyard Oasis w/Custom Salt Water Pool, Covered Paver Patio, Trex Deck, Irrigation System From Lake, Outdoor Pergola & Fireplace. Pier w/Floating Dock, Boat Lift & Jet Ski Ramp, Excellent Location Close to Shopping & Restaurants w/Low Catawba County Taxes & Award Winning Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
- Updated
Ten years ago, a group of women working with the Mooresville/Lake Norman branch of The Christian Mission, who love fashion and wanted to suppo…
As cars drove through the intersection of Wagner and Main in Troutman, every so often, one would blare its horn with its driver shouting words…