Beautiful, Farmhouse style custom built Landon Plan by Foundation Homes to be built on this Amazing level waterfront lot with breathtaking views. .Features include Primary Bedroom on the main, office or 2nd BR w/full bath on main, custom kitchen w/large eat in island; Gas fireplace in GR; Lots of windows across the back to allow for picturesque lake views; 3 bedrooms & a bonus upstairs with 2 full baths; covered back porch; 3 car garage; Screened in Back Porch ... high quality craftsmanship throughout this home. Feature sheet is attached for all the details. Located off the causeway on desirable Kiser Island with main channel west facing views. This lot has approx. 133 ft of shoreline. Wooded lot which provides for privacy. Duke Energy Lake Services have reviewed this lot and it meets their guidelines for an application for a pier permit.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,566,975
