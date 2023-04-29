Gorgeous proposed custom home to be built by Foundation Homes Residential on this premium level waterfront lot with over 200ft of shoreline on desirable Kiser Island. This contemporary design with large windows and decking on the waterside provides for amazing west facing views and breathtaking sunsets. Attention to detail in this home includes...Main Level: Guest bedroom suite w/full bath; mud room 2nd Level: Gourmet kitchen w/gas cooktop and hood, granite counters, large eat-in island, custom cabinets; dining area; 2 story great room w/large windows and sliding doors leading out to covered deck, gas log fireplace; master suite w/dual vanities & tiled walk in shower, private deck; half bath 3rd Level: 2 Bedrooms, full bath, and loft area. Please see attached feature sheet for all the details of this dream home.