This home has it ALL!! Spectacular 4BR 4BA Waterfront Home-nothing short of perfection. Attention to detail around every corner. House remodeled features: Granite countertops, Oversized Garage with Shop area, Dumb Waiter for easy access from garage to upstairs, Heated Garage Bath. Additional features include: Open floor plan, Custom kitchen w island, master suite w FP, walk in closet, lakeside recreation rm, enjoy the fabulous sunset main channel views from the lakeside sunroom, all trex decks with vinyl rails. Concrete walkway to covered pier, double jetski lift, sandy beach, rip rap shoreline and main channel w protected dock and sandy beach. Covered patio and lower level screened porch, asphalt drive to freestanding storage building with power. Irrigation system, low voltage lighting and exceptional landscaping. Could be used as an Air B&B as this location is outstanding with easy access to I-77 and shopping, No HOA, no restrictions and ready to move in.Call Jon Grigorian Lakeshore Realty, Inc. 704-696-2200
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,699,000
