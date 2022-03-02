 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700,000

Simply stunning sunrise beauty in a quiet Lake Norman main channel cove. VRBO ready, currently sleeps 8, easy to maintain vinyl siding. This home features a private covered dock & a boathouse with large decks for all your entertainment needs. Great Room features a wall of windows to take in BIG waterfront views & gas fireplace. Open floorplan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets with an eat at island, granite & stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor features the Romantic Primary Bedroom suite with private balcony, gas fire place & luxury bath. The office is located across the hall. 3 Bedrooms on main level & updated luxury bath. Lower level is prime for fun & entertainment including a media/billiard area, plus large utility/storage room. Ideally located with quick commute to Charlotte, shopping & restaurants. No HOA. Large 3 plus car garage with unfinished 2nd floor has huge future potential. Fenced backyard & circular drive with room for an RV& electric hookup.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics