4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $624,995

Multi-generational home with second living area apartment or in-law suite in basement, separate entrance! Large ranch home with full basement sitting on over 5 acres of prime land! Income producing as a rental or convert to office use, rezoning needed. Possibilities are endless, great location and convenient to everything! Future development opportunity. Public library next door! Home business with workshop on property has everything you need. The home and land have been meticulously maintained, pride in ownership really shows! Too many options for the new owner to list. Easy show, schedule your private walk through now!

