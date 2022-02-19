Recently constructed custom home located in beautiful lakefront community in Terrell. Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Expansive Great Room with 12' ceilings and gas fireplace opening to gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, commercial-grade Wolf appliances, large island with seating, and walk-in pantry. Adjoining Breakfast Nook walks out to screened patio overlooking private, fenced backyard with beautiful mature trees and custom patio with firepit - great for entertaining family and friends! Spacious Owner Suite with relaxing soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet with custom closet system. Also offers a private Office and two additional Bedrooms along with upper level Bonus Room. Maintenance-free exterior featuring Hardie Plank siding and stone along with gutter guards. Close to Shopping, the new Publix, public boat launches and easy access to I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $675,000
