1+ Acre WATERVIEW Brick Home with 4 BR and 3.5 baths. Stunning dark hardwood floors through most of 1st floor. Gorgeous Kitchen with quartz counters and oversized kitchen island, breakfast bar, ss appliances, motion censored LED undercounter lights, and gas range. Open to family room with gas fireplace, marble surround and wood mantle. Master BR conveniently on main. Upstairs has two full baths with 2 bedrooms and a large bonus/4th BR overlooking the lake! Private backyard with room for a future pool! Beautiful stamped patio in backyard and mature trees. Professionally landscaped. Yard backs up to common area and beautiful walking trail. Sealed crawl-space with dehumidifier, front yard lighting, water softener, gutter guards. Quiet dead end street. WF dining and marina lake access at Midway, Pinnacle and Queens Landing; all just 3 miles away! Proposed 55 Acre development with boardwalk, boatslips, restaurants and retail to be just a hop, skip and jump away! Home warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $875,000
