Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000
