4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,125,000

Custom European Craftsman built home is move in ready with entire house having a fresh coat of paint. Home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot and just under 5 acres of flat land. All paver driveway with an entry accented in cedar columns. Enter the foyer and you'll feel right at home when you see the hand crafted hand rails and hand scrapped hardwood floors. Two masters bedrooms to choose from. Two laundry rooms, all bedrooms have their own full bathrooms and includes two bonus rooms. Both master bathrooms come with heated floors and walk in closets. Come inside to your kitchen from either your back porch or your screened in porch with built in wood burning fire place. Entry, back porch, and screened in porch ceilings all finished with tongue and groove knotty pine. Kitchen adds an open feel with double steam ovens with warming drawer, induction cooktop and mini fridge in island.