4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,075

BRAND NEW 2-story home in the Falls Cove at Lake Norman neighborhood in Troutman! This home has Foyer that leads to the Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, Half Bathroom, large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Breakfast area and a spacious Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and Pantry. The upper level has a Loft that would make a great Sitting area or Office, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The Owner's Suite has a walk in closet, tiled shower and dual sink vanity. Enjoy sitting on your Rear Patio and taking advantage of the community amenities that include a pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!