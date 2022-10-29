BRAND NEW 2-story home in the Falls Cove at Lake Norman neighborhood in Troutman! This home has Foyer that leads to the Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, Half Bathroom, large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Breakfast area and a spacious Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and Pantry. The upper level has a Loft that would make a great Sitting area or Office, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The Owner's Suite has a walk in closet, tiled shower and dual sink vanity. Enjoy sitting on your Rear Patio and taking advantage of the community amenities that include a pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,075
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man is accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a home.
A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday ch…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Ve…
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.