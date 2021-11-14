Location, Location, Location! Great home situated in the middle of downtown Troutman. Walk to everything the town has to offer. Restaurants, pub, schools, the walking trail and the park to name a few. This home sits on a large corner lot. Back screened porch overlooks fenced in backyard. Extensive landscaping features multiple fruit trees, raised gardens areas and a greenhouse. Beautiful paver patio area in backyard. This house has a lot of potential with large rooms both upstairs and down. Nice sitting room upstairs. Half bath on upper floor could easily be turned into a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $279,900
