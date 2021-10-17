Location, Location, Location! Great home situated in the middle of downtown Troutman. Walk to everything the town has to offer. Restaurants, pub, schools, the walking trail and the park to name a few. This home sits on a large corner lot. Back screened porch overlooks fenced in backyard. Extensive landscaping features multiple fruit trees, raised gardens areas and a greenhouse. Beautiful paver patio area in backyard. This house has a lot of potential with large rooms both upstairs and down. Nice sitting room upstairs. Half bath on upper floor could easily be turned into a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
- Updated
As summer turns to fall at a vineyard, the vines in the field lay bare, waiting to bear their fruit again in the spring, but the wine producti…
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…