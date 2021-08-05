4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $293,990

Start checking all of your boxes with this fabulous 4 bedroom floor plan. The Birch has space for those looking for it, while giving you what you're looking for in a cozy new home. Entertaining is a breeze with an oversized open concept downstairs, and when you're ready to retire for the evening, the large owner's bedroom comes equipped with a great closet and bathroom space with a double vanity. Don't miss your chance to make this your new home. To Be built. MLS#3769517, #3769522, #3769531, & #3769535 are also listed on lot #173