4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $321,990

Surprises at every turn in this family friendly Cedar floorplan. 4 large bedrooms, including an Owner's closet that must be seen to be believed and an additional flex room downstairs that could make for a perfect home gym or office space. You will not be disappointed at everything this home has to offer. To Be Built. MLS#376512, #3769522, #3769531, & #3769535 are also listed on lot #173.