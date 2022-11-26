HOME OF THE MONTH!...This is a WOW house with all the space you need and the beauty and functionality you desire. Open entertaining/relaxing space with a spacious kitchen that features granite, stainless steel and modern cabinets. Four light-filled, big bedrooms upstairs and a laundry room that comes complete with the appliances. Step into your back yard to relax under the sun or the stars…with privacy and beauty to enjoy. Plenty of space for a garden or a pool or an outdoor kitchen space – you choose! This one’s a must see. This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Seller to pay 3% of Purchase Price in Flex Cash with the use of our Preferred Lender. HOME IS TO BE BUILT.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $329,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate …
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County garner…
The streets were filled with people and excitement Tuesday as the 78th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade rolled down Main Street.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.