 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $336,990
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $336,990

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $336,990

Everything you could possibly need in a new home, you have found with the Elm. Space for the whole family and then some with the ability to add a 5th bedroom or leave it as an open loft space. The large kitchen is just what you've been looking for and the entertaining space is cause for celebration. Don't waste another second dreaming of your new home, we have it right here for you. To Be Built. MLS#3769512, #3769517, #3769522, & #3769531 also listed on lot #173

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics