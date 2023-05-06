This open concept floor plan is spacious with 2200+ sq feet. Iredell County School system! The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and the island has seating for 3 and all major appliances included. The Great Room, Kitchen and Dining area are ideal for gatherings. The flex room can be used in many ways...an office, quiet time room, playroom. The second story of this 4BR, 2.5BA has a loft that can be converted to a 5th bedroom! The primary bedroom has ample space as well as his and hers walk-in closet; and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. The other bedrooms are perfect for guests and have either walk-in closets or plenty of closet space. The laundry room is upstairs and includes the washer and dryer. Our community in Troutman with plans for a trail system, sidewalks, streetlights, and plans for a dog park. Ask about special financing/rate on this home with preferred lender for those who qualify. To-Be-Built. Primary residence only