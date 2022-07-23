4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $345,990

This is a WOW house with all the space you need and the beauty and functionality you desire. Open entertaining/relaxing space with a spacious kitchen that features granite, stainless steel and modern cabinets. Four light-filled, big bedrooms upstairs and a laundry room that comes complete with the appliances. Step into your back yard to relax under the sun or the stars…with privacy and beauty to enjoy. Plenty of space for a garden or a pool or an outdoor kitchen space – you choose! This one’s a must see. This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Builder gives $7,500 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.