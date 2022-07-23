This is a WOW house with all the space you need and the beauty and functionality you desire. Open entertaining/relaxing space with a spacious kitchen that features granite, stainless steel and modern cabinets. Four light-filled, big bedrooms upstairs and a laundry room that comes complete with the appliances. Step into your back yard to relax under the sun or the stars…with privacy and beauty to enjoy. Plenty of space for a garden or a pool or an outdoor kitchen space – you choose! This one’s a must see. This home is TO BE BUILT for you! Community is conveniently located half a mile off I77. Builder gives $7,500 in flex cash at closing with use of preferred lender.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $345,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Faith Road.
In its monthly meeting Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education announced that pay for classified employees will be increasing for the 2022-23 school year.
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
A Statesville man is in custody with a $1 million bond after deputies said a 12-year-old girl was taken from her home and sexually assaulted.
Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...
Jennifer Lopez changes her name after marrying Ben Affleck, a NASCAR driver stabbed to death, and more celeb news
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten married at a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel — and J.Lo will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck. Get that and more celeb news here.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …
Multiple individuals were recognized and presented with various awards during the June 23 meeting of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club…
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
Her death remained a mystery for 46 years. DNA from a coffee cup at an airport has led to an arrest.
With the help of DNA lifted from a coffee cup, investigators were able to charge a Pennsylvania man with the stabbing of a 19-year-old woman in 1975.