This 2-story, four bedroom, 2.5 Bath home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time smart and functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen, dining area and flex room. An island provides more work space and seating! A short hall leads to a convenient powder room, a large coat closet, and with four large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversized to accommodate your needs, and the light-filled upper hall even boasts a small space perfect for a planning desk or reading nook. The owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet, and a private bath. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer. To-Be-Built. Seller to pay 2.5% of the purchase price in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only