4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $357,000

2 story home features 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths in desirable Sutters Mill community of Troutman! Home is on cul-de-sac lot that backs up to woods and has screened porch. Spacious backyard with 6ft privacy fence. The home features 9' ceilings as well as a bedroom and full bath on main level - perfect for guests &/or home office! There are 3 additional bedrooms (including the primary suite),a loft, and laundry room on upper level. Other features include open floor plan with LVP flooring through most of main level living area; tile backsplash in kitchen; pendent lighting over kitchen island and epoxy floors and shelving in garage. Nice community with walking trails and will not disappoint.