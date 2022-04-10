 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $359,000

In with the old and in with the new! This adorable home has been remodeled with an updated kitchen that has a walk-in pantry and a master bedroom with large closet and ensuite bathroom. With all the upgrades, it stills offers plenty of original charm from when it was built back in the 1920’s like the amazing wrap around front porch, gorgeous original windows and 10’ ceilings on main level! Walk to downtown Troutman for some BBQ or host your own BBQ in the large, fenced in back yard! This home is move-in ready - it just needs to find the perfect buyer! Roof replaced 2017. New HVAC upper 2019, lower 2017. Come and see this uniquely amazing home, you won't be disappointed! Showings start Sun 4/10!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...