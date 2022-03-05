Great home! Wide open floor plan and tons of natural light. Massive great room. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steal appliances, and an island. 1st floor also has a bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, you'll be delighted to find a huge primary suite, 2 generous sized secondary bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a loft. Cozy backyard!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury has been convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.