Beautifully kept 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with bonus room in desirable Marthas Vineyard neighborhood with no HOA and .96 acre lot! ! Large Kitchen offers ceramic tile counter tops & backsplash. 42' White! cabinets, tons of cabinet space and dining area. This home is very bright with an abundance of windows. Large patio off the kitchen overlooks the backyard and wooded area. It’s a special place, a one of a kind treasure. Recently updated the Primary bath has double sinks, a walk in shower and separate garden tub. Powder room on main floor also recently renovated. Home office has French doors for privacy. Upstairs bonus room is a 2nd family room…there is a flex room currently used as a 5th bedroom through the bonus room yet it is private. This large property features mature landscaping that is beautiful throughout the seasons. Plenty of room inside and outside to enjoy! Tons of storage spaces and a 3 car garage! Easy/quick access to I-77. Call 704-663-0990 for more information or for any questions you may have.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $425,000
