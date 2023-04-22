Come see this charming home now on the market! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back and relax. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
An episode of “Bar Rescue” featuring a Hickory pub will air on April 23, according to a Paramount Network representative.
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.
CHAPEL HILL — The proposed amendment to the change how the N.C. High School Athletic Association bylaw does its classifications has passed, ac…
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.